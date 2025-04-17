Coleford Investment Management Ltd. Invests $13.82 Million in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Coleford Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 142,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,000. Novartis comprises approximately 3.6% of Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $109.66 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.35 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $224.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.38.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $3.8695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

