Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Purchases 1,180 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 548.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.4 %

STZ stock opened at $183.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $265.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.69 and its 200-day moving average is $207.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.