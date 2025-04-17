First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Has $831,000 Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

