Zacks Investment Management Has $19.72 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252,003 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 10.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 20.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $98.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.09.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

