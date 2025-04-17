Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Up 4.3% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.3% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $41.03. 717,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,452,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $53,114,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank OZK by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,880 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after buying an additional 686,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,077,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,190,000 after buying an additional 314,488 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

