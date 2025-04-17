Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Discovery Price Performance
OTCMKTS DCYHF remained flat at $9.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. Discovery has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $9.65.
Discovery Company Profile
