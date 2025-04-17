Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS DCYHF remained flat at $9.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. Discovery has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

