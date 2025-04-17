Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 296,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 233,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,798. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 24.66%.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

