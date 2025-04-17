Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM):

4/7/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $212.00 to $216.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $212.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Shares of AXSM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

