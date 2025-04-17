Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM):
- 4/7/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/3/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/1/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/27/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $212.00 to $216.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $132.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/27/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $212.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $192.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $133.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of AXSM traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 50,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $139.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.88.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
