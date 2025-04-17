Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 32,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

