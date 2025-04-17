First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Buys 720 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 124,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:C opened at $62.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This trade represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

