Farringdon Capital Ltd. Takes $789,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farringdon Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $229.73 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $639.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.37 and its 200-day moving average is $242.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.