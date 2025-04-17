The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Announces $3.00 Quarterly Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

The Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. The Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to earn $52.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.0%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $499.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.00. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $401.18 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19. The company has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,648. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

