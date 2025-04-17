Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Announces Earnings Results

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFOGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 55.89% and a negative net margin of 41.50%.

Onfolio Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ONFO stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. Onfolio has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

