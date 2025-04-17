Lodge Hill Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 250,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,520,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

