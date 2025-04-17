Advisory Research Inc. Sells 868 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.6% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $105.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.85 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.77.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

