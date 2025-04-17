NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,623 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,268,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

