4,600 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

