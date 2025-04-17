GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 482 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $444.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $485.93 and a 200 day moving average of $501.62. The company has a market cap of $284.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

