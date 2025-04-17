Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 61,982 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MAA opened at $153.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.515 dividend. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total value of $724,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,171 shares in the company, valued at $53,890,187.04. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,842. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

