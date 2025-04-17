Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $1.47 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 243.4% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Boeing by 473.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BA opened at $156.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average is $163.91. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Melius Research set a $204.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

