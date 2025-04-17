Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 3,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 286.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $345.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.18.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $261.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.76 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.27). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 31.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 3,233 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.32, for a total value of $993,565.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,177.60. The trade was a 23.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $1,419,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,560.58. The trade was a 23.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,604. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

