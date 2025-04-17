Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for 1.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Finward Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 464 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $213,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245 shares in the company, valued at $112,883.75. The trade was a 65.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total value of $1,783,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares in the company, valued at $101,243,053.80. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,505 shares of company stock worth $2,127,182 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.59.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $538.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.08. The firm has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $418.60 and a one year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 10.17%. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.08%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

