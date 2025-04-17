Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,155.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,285.55.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $4,540.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,702.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4,768.98. The company has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.19%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

