Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.21.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $135.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.