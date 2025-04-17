Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ducommun stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.39. 9,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.21. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The firm has a market cap of $838.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 30,873 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

