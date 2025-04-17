HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) & Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Head to Head Review

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and HUYA”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flutter Entertainment $14.05 billion 2.88 -$1.22 billion $0.22 1,036.86 HUYA $6.08 billion 0.12 -$28.81 million ($0.03) -110.83

HUYA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flutter Entertainment. HUYA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flutter Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flutter Entertainment 0 0 20 1 3.05 HUYA 0 6 2 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Flutter Entertainment and HUYA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $312.06, indicating a potential upside of 36.80%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $5.68, indicating a potential upside of 70.68%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Flutter Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Flutter Entertainment and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flutter Entertainment -6.86% -4.52% -1.85% HUYA -2.51% 0.30% 0.23%

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting. In addition, it provides online poker, casino, and rummy. Further, it provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, us.betfair.com, fanduel.com, adjarabet.com, pokerstars.com, Skybet.com, tombola.com, sisal.com, and maxbet.rs websites under the FanDuel, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sportsbet, PokerStars, Paddy Power, Sisal, tombola, Betfair, MaxBet, TVG, Stardust, Junglee Games, and Adjarabet brands, as well as live poker tours and events. The company was formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc and changed its name to Flutter Entertainment plc in 2019. Flutter Entertainment plc was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

