CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.14.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.7 %

CyberArk Software stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,665. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.82 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.