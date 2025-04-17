Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $270.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.78% from the stock’s current price.

SITM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

SITM traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.98. SiTime has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $268.18.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.42, for a total value of $205,033.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,376,176.76. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,636,401.08. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,542 shares of company stock worth $978,713. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SiTime by 80.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

