KeyCorp Has Lowered Expectations for THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

THO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 30,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in THOR Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

