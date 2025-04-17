CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Acquires 14,397 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $125,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $353,394,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,695.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 370,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after purchasing an additional 349,601 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $346.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.75 and a 200 day moving average of $373.21. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.