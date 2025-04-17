ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after acquiring an additional 190,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,603,360,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,352,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,520,000 after purchasing an additional 348,187 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.70, for a total transaction of $4,285,197.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,252.20. This trade represents a 28.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total value of $1,287,123.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $19,568,441. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.4 %

NOW opened at $796.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $862.65 and a 200-day moving average of $971.02. The company has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,057.17.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

