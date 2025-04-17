Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $248.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.74 million. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.370-2.410 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.7 %

REXR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.94. 171,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,159. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 142.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $38.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

