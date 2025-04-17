Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.
Cembra Money Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS CMBNF remained flat at C$91.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.54. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$91.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.31.
