Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Cembra Money Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS CMBNF remained flat at C$91.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$91.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$89.54. Cembra Money Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$91.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.31.

Get Cembra Money Bank alerts:

About Cembra Money Bank

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.