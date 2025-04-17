Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Declines By 66.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

