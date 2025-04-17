Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Declines By 66.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $0.37 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38. China Vanke has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82.
China Vanke Company Profile
