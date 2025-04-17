Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,300 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the March 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZQIF remained flat at $1.64 during trading on Thursday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

