Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $73.89, but opened at $71.67. Cohen & Steers shares last traded at $75.41, with a volume of 20,891 shares traded.

The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.64 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cohen & Steers

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.68.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.