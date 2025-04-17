China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Down 58.6% in March

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

China Dongsheng International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CDSG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 151,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,603. China Dongsheng International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

China Dongsheng International Company Profile

Featured Articles

China Dongsheng International, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium. It holds an 80% interest in the Titan Projects located in Tanzania; and has right to earn 60% interest in the West End Lithium Project near Tonopah Nevada.

