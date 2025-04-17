China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Down 58.6% in March

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
China Dongsheng International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CDSG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 151,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,603. China Dongsheng International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
China Dongsheng International Company Profile
