Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.210-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.700-5.800 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,758,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,575. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

