iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,142,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 601,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,275,000 after acquiring an additional 81,998 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IJR opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

