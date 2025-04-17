Capital Square LLC Has $416,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,804,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,729,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,381,000 after buying an additional 2,650,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,465,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,968,000 after buying an additional 2,395,930 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 843,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,369,160.40. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $26.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

