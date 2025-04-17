First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,682,727,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after buying an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,350,686,000 after buying an additional 109,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after acquiring an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $906,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Cfra Research raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $203.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

