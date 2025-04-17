CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $248.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of CDW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,156,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in CDW by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $973,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

