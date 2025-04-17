Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $483.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

