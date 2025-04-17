Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

NYSE FN opened at $186.57 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $148.55 and a 12-month high of $281.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.81.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

