United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.84 and a one year high of $128.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

