Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 108 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 240,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,669,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,046,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $481.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.81.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

