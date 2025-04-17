NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s Why

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.76 and last traded at $111.78. Approximately 69,859,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 313,168,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.03. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

