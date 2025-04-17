Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $880.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,100.00 to $880.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $826.17.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $522.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $662.57. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 80.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

