United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.28 and last traded at $97.54. 1,315,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,799,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.32.

The stock has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

