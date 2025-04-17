Target (NYSE:TGT) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.31 and last traded at $93.16. Approximately 1,490,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,552,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KGI Securities set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.20.

Target Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Target by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $1,684,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Target by 331.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,387 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

